Vote for Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Will it Be Erica from St. Louis, Tiffany from St. Louis of Kaysha from New York

Opening the week we had Erica from St. Louis. Erika writes, “I use my fashion to express myself, make a statement, and push boundaries. I describe my style as sporty, sensual, and wild. I want you to think differently about the possibilities of fashion after you see me.”

Our second Fashion Bombshell was Tiffany also from St. Louis. Tiffany was was nominated by her friend who writes, “Hi! First let me say, I love Fashionbombdaily!!! Claire is the truth! I would like to submit my Friend Tiffany Hill for the daily Fashionista!! Tiff has a Luxe Glam style to be adored!! She is self assured Boss Mom!! Beautiful and Humble! She’s is an entrepreneur, and hardworking Fashionista! She enjoys pretty shoes with fancy bows!! I just love her style and personality all the same! I want her to start her own fashion blog. Hopefully being featured will give her the boost she needs to Get’ er done!! Thanks a bunch!!

Closing the week is Kaysha from New York. She writes, “My name is Kaysha. I am a Brooklyn, NY native & the best way to describe my style is versatile. I don’t follow trends, I wear whatever feels good. I love to thrift because vintage wear has so much detail & glamour.“

