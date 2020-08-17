Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Rachelle from Texas

Fashion Bombshell of the Week goes to Rachelle from Texas, check her out below.

She says, “My style is very becoming with an editorial fun flare. I like to be unpredictably innovative and timeless. My melanin is my favorite accessory!”

Agreed Rachelle, “editorial fun flare” is definitely being served. Celebrity stylist J Bolin stated, “What I know is that Rachelle serves in a T shirt” and other readers agree, with majority of the votes going to Rachelle.

Which look was your favorite?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.