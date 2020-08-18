LAVIE BY CK Is Launching Its Very First Swim Collection, Le Voyagé: Teaser Video and Photos Inside!

Lavie by CK has been on our radar for quite some time now and this brand has truly soared to fashionable heights. Founded by Claude Lavie Kameni, the LA-based brand has graced the physiques of celebrities such as Amanda Seales, Tracee Ellis Ross, Janet Jackson, and so many more. Now, the brand is going from making waves in the industry to getting you ready for waves with the launch of its very first swim collection!











Known as “Le Voyagé”, the swim collection is meant to convey life before the pandemic with nods to Claude’s roots in Cameroon. According to Claude herself, she wanted to “bring you back to how the world was before; just as vibrant, inspiring, and ready to explore again.” Le Voyagé was also heavily influenced by her home country Cameroon where her passion for fashion blossomed. She details how her father’s traveling company posed as an inspiration for the upcoming collection, expressing how she admired “how he could provide customers the means to see the world and fulfill their dreams.”

With Le Voyagé, Claude continues to carry out the Lavie by CK aesthetic by putting modern twists on classic and traditional African designs through the use of bold colors and prints. She also keeps up the brand’s main ideals of inclusivity and diversity by making sure the collection caters to all women of all body and skin types.

The 12-piece collection is set to release digitally on Thursday, August 20th in collaboration with The Diigitals during Miami Swim Week.

Stay tuned with Lavie By CK and Miami Swim Week on IG for more details on the virtual show!