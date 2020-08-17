Trend Spotlight: Smock Dresses Are So In Right Now!

Smock dresses are taking over the summer! From bloggers to celebrities, the fashionistas cannot seem to get enough of the chic smock dresses. The trend was spotted on the runways for Spring/Summer 2020 from brands like Marc Jacobs, Prabal Gurung and Jacquemus:

Jacquemus, Alberta Ferretti, Marc Jacobs, and Prabal Gurung

Also known as the prairie and peasant dress, the smock dress is perfect for many day-to-day activities including working from home to having a much-need picnic with your girls. Wherever you may be going, this chic look is truly “down for whatever”.

Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod, photographed by Getty

Celebrities, bloggers, editors and other fashion lovers have gotten in on the trend like Monica Denise, Blaire Eadie, Tiffany Battle and Jennifer Lopez.

The styling options for smock dresses are endless! You can dress it up with your favorite heels or mules. You can also opt to keep it chic and casual with your favorite pair of sneakers.

Are you feeling this trend?

We’re asking our Bombshells to send in your pictures on how you are wearing your smock dresses! Send pictures to submissions@fashionbombdaily.com to be considered for our “How To Wear It” on Wednesday.