The Top 10 Best Dressed at the 2024 Emmy Awards: Aja Naomi King in Giambattista Valli, Sheryl Lee Ralph in Versace, Niecy Nash Betts in Custom Christian Siriano & More

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards kicked off last night in Los Angeles at the Peacock theater with Hollywood’s most brightest stars glistening down the red carpet.

Hosted by Dan Levy, and his father Eugene Levy, the Emmy’s honored the best in primetime television. From Netflix’s Baby Reindeer taking home various awards, to The Daily Show winning the ‘Outstanding Talk Series‘ award, we saw our favorite shows recognized for keep us glued to our screens.

It wouldn’t be an award show without stars breaking out in their fanciest getups. Aja Naomi King and Rita Ora stunned in over-the-top blush pink gowns, while actresses Sofia Vergara and Niecy Nash sizzled in the color red.

Robin Robert and Nicola Coughlan shone brightly in sequin ensembles, with the latter looking ultra modern in architectural silhouette.

Below, see our top 10 best dressed celebs at the 76th Emmy Awards last night and let us know your thoughts!

Aja Naomi King in Giambattista Valli

Sheryl Lee Ralph in Versace

Niecy Nash Betts in custom Christian Siriano

Sofia Vergara in Dolce & Gabbana

Rita Ora in Tamara Ralph

Nicola Coughlan in custom Prabal Gurung

Robin Roberts in Marc Bouwer

Viola Davis in Zuhair Murad Official

Will Tyler James in Dolce & Gabbana

Dan Levy in Loewe

Photo Credit: Getty Images