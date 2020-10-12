Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Janay from New York

The winner and our Fashion Bombshell of the Week goes to Janay from New York.

Janay writes, “My style isn’t one definitive look or theme. My style is based off of what I’m feeling in the morning. I like a lot of colors so I try to incorporate that in my style. However my favorite style to do might be contemporary and classic mixed with streetwear. I like ruffles. I like asymmetrical shirts. I like denim, preferably distressed. If I was rich my wardrobe would be more so of the likes of June Ambrose…“

Janay’s style has won over Fashion Bomb Daily readers with 95% of the votes. She goes on for a chance to become Fashion Bombshell of the Year.