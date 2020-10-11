Chloe and Halle Gave Us All the Drama in All Black Looks Featuring Loreto Bodysuit and House of CB “Delilah” Black Mesh Ruched Jumpsuit
Chloe and Halle are definitely becoming ones to watch when it comes to style and fashion as they are always captivating their world with their mix between chic and edgy looks! Just recently, the duo performed live on Triller in stunning, edgy all black looks. Let’s dive into the details of their looks:
Halle Bailey wore a bodysuit designed by Brazilian designer Leonardo Loreto of Loreto, executed by Márcia Ateliê. Chloe Bailey wore a $179 House of CB “Delilah” jumpsuit. Both looks were styled by Zerina Akers.
Photography by @thankschris
Thoughts on their looks?