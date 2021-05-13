Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Shenell from Illinois

Hey Bombshells! Today our Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Shenell from Illinois. Check her out and what she had to say below.

She stated, “I am Chicago native Shenell Crear, founder of curvy fashion blog, SoShenell. As a plus size woman who is consistently styling myself in this world of fashion, I want to exude authentic confidence. It is my heart’s desire for every plus woman to understand, you are not your size or your measurements. Your confidence is built from your experiences, pain, fears, accomplishments, and joys. When you are 100% tapped into the core of your being, it becomes more intentional how you dress it-your confidence, of course. “

She continued by saying, “My style is a combination of chic, classic, street, feminine, flamboyant, lux, and unpredictable. It is the essence of my character. I and my style are one, we create our own lane in this world of fashion. This is how I strut with authenticity and authority.”

What do you think of this Bombshell’s style?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will remain published or unpublished at our discretion.