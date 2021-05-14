Saweetie Channels Her Inner Gisele Bündchen in Custom Polaroid Dress by Dash Gray

Saweetie is becoming the apple of the fashion industry’s eye as she is paving her own lane when it comes to style. She recently had a photo shoot where she donned a dress made of polaroid shots of herself, channeling a past moment made by Brazilian model Gisele.

Saweetie’s polaroid dress was custom made by designer Dash Gray, styled by Bryon Javar. The sleeveless mini dress featured various snapshots of Saweetie hooked together by rings. She went with a pair of small silver hoop earrings and a wispy short cut with a bang for her hairstyle.

This moment may seem familiar to you and it should. Saweetie’s look was inspired by Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen and one of her looks for her 2004 Esquire feature. For the magazine, she also wore a polaroid dress that featured pictures of herself.

Thoughts?

Photos: Juan Veloz