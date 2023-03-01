Meet Salina, also known by the IG handle @Salina_sincerely from Westchester. She’s the epitome of a fashionista- bold, and fearless with a touch of style and pizzazz. She offers a variety of well composed looks that consists of layering , accessorizing and incorporating statement pieces.

Photo: @Salina_Sincerely Photo: @Salina_Sincerely Photo: @Salina_Sincerely

Her style embodies ultra-sophistication and effortless elegance. From eclectic looks to modern silhouettes, Salina identifies as both a minimalist and a maximalist depending on the day. Her signature piece in her wardrobe is her baseball cap, and she does an exceptional job at pairing a variety of different Yankees caps with everything from oversize blazers, and chunky sweaters, to maxi dresses.

Photo: @Salina_Sincerely

She has an east coast aesthetic that we all can look too for inspiration when it come’s to how to take our style to the next level. If you’re someone who loves monochromatic looks, look no further as Salina knows the power of playing off the same tone. Salina shops everywhere including online stores, and fashion boutique’s, and has recently began to delve into thrifting. Her fashion advice is to “find your own style, and put your foot in it.”

Photo: @Salina_sincerely Photo: @Salina_sincerely Photo: @Salina_sincerely

Photo: @Salina_sincerely

Leave a comment below letting us know what you think of this Bombshell’s style.



