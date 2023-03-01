A$AP Rocky has been having an eventful few weeks. After his famously stylish better half debuted that she’s pregnant with their second child (during the Super Bowl halftime show nonetheless!), Vogue UK dropped an edgy editorial starring the whole Fenty/Rocky fam. Now A$AP’s back again, at the top of our feeds, and, as it often is, his undeniable style is at the center of the conversation.

As a Gucci ambassador and the latest campaign star, A$AP’s attendance at the brand’s Fall/Winter 2023 show was to be expected, and, as also expected, he pulled up looking bomb.

Photo: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci

A$AP wore an oversize navy pinstripe jacket over a blue dress shirt and black tie. His gray wide-leg trousers were also layered and styled with an asymmetric wool skirt. A$AP finished the look with silver cap-toed boots and had custom Gucci ‘G’s’ braided into his hair.

Photo: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci

Video: Lara Volpato (@hey_imlara)

Bringing a whole knew meaning to wearing head to toe Gucci.