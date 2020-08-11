Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Rachelle from Texas

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day goes to Rachelle from Texas. Check her out below.

She says, “My style is very becoming with an editorial fun flare. I like to be unpredictably innovative and timeless. My melanin is my favorite accessory!”

This looks are definitely classic and alluring. What do you think of this bombshell’s style? Let us know.

