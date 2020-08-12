Fashion Bomb News: Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris as Running Mate for Vice President
As we approach the upcoming presidential election in November, you can expect moments of breaking news and surprises in politics! Just yesterday, Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden announced California senator and former presidential runner Kamala Harris as his vice-presidential running mate.
Kamala Harris is already making history as she is the “first Black woman and the first person of Indian descent to be nominated for national office by a major party” according to the New York Times. She is also “only the fourth woman in history to be chosen for one of their presidential tickets”. If the Biden-Harris campaign were to win this president election, this would make Kamala Harris the first woman and first Black woman to serve as a vice president in addition to being the first Asian American to hold such a high ranking in American history. Kamala brings diversity to the Biden campaign matched with her efforts to combat racial and gender issues.
Thoughts on this news?