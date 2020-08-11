Make Cash from Your Closet with Poshmark + Shop Claire’s Closet!

I’m serious about saving, and feeding my fashion addiction, responsibly! I have partnered with @Poshmark to sell some of my gently used wardrobe must haves to save up for my dream designer bag (take a guess at which one I plan to invest in come Christmas!).

Scroll to see what I’m offloading this week and shop at Poshmark.com/Closet/clairesulmers .

Download the Poshmark app here for easy searching. 
Poshmark is a great way to clear your wardrobe and make extra cash while also shopping for steals.
Happy Poshmarking!

