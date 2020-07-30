Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Priscilla from New Jersey
Today’s fashion bombshell of the day goes to Priscilla from New Jersey. Her style seems very refined and cultured, check her out below.
She writes, “My style is the essence of a woman being all sides of who she is. It’s creative, fun, flirty, elegant, mixed with street style. It’s a reminder for me to constantly be true to who I am as I embark on a changing world.“
What do you think of her style? Is it your cup of tea?
