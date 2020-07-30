Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Priscilla from New Jersey

Today’s fashion bombshell of the day goes to Priscilla from New Jersey. Her style seems very refined and cultured, check her out below.

She writes, “My style is the essence of a woman being all sides of who she is. It’s creative, fun, flirty, elegant, mixed with street style. It’s a reminder for me to constantly be true to who I am as I embark on a changing world.“

What do you think of her style? Is it your cup of tea?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.