Summer Must Have: Matopeda Studios Brown Linen Short Set as Worn by Toke Makinwa, Claire Sulmers, and Tope FNR
The new must have set for chocolate Bombshells this summer comes from Nigerian designer Matopeda Studios !
Bombshell Toke Makinwa paired the set with white heels, a white bag, and chic shades.
Fashion Bomb Daily’s Claire Sulmers accessorized with Sister Love MJB earrings, a Frances Grey x Fashion Bomb Daily Shop hat, wooden bangles, and Hanifa sandals:
And the designer herself, Tope FND, worked the look with snakeskin sandals and a sultry stare.
Love it!
If you do too, get Claire’s hat at FashionBombDailyShop.com and shop the look at Matopeda.com.