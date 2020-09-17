Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Naya from Virginia

Today’s Fashion Bombshell is Naya from Virginia, check her out below.

She writes, “My name is Naya out of Virginia. I believe that I have what it takes to be featured as a Fashion Bombshell due to the uniqueness of my style. I would describe my style as fun, colorful, and eclectic.“

Naya we agree, the non traditional way your looks are put together are definitely to be remembered. Head over to her Instagram account to view more. @Nayaashley

What do you think of this bombshell’s style?

