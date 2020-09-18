Bomb Brand Alert: Broken Land Co Creates Couture Denim as Spied on Kelsey Ashley, Claire Sulmers, and More!
Happy Friday, Bombers and Bombshells!
Today we wanted to introduce you to Broken Land Co., a line defined as COUTURE DENIM QUALITY ATTIRE.
Broken Land owner, Janai Jackson, writes, “I used to reconstruct old denim and make denim accessories as a child. Later on, I distressed denim in college for some income. Now, I finally have the opportunity to work with denim in a RTW contemporary way, the way I always wanted.“
What you’ll find on Broken Land Co? Flirty mini skirts, alluring crop and bra tops, and chic corsets, perfect for capturing moments and the eyes of admiring onlookers.
Keep it locked to Broken-Land.com to see how the brand expands into even more RTW contemporary pieces.
What do you think? See anything you like?
Images: @GoogleisHuman, @BrokenLandCo, @KelseyAshley