Bomb Brand Alert: Broken Land Co Creates Couture Denim as Spied on Kelsey Ashley, Claire Sulmers, and More!

Today we wanted to introduce you to Broken Land Co., a line defined as COUTURE DENIM QUALITY ATTIRE.

Broken Land owner, Janai Jackson, writes, “I used to reconstruct old denim and make denim accessories as a child. Later on, I distressed denim in college for some income. Now, I finally have the opportunity to work with denim in a RTW contemporary way, the way I always wanted.“

What you’ll find on Broken Land Co? Flirty mini skirts, alluring crop and bra tops, and chic corsets, perfect for capturing moments and the eyes of admiring onlookers.

@KelseyAshley in Broken Land Co

Keep it locked to Broken-Land.com to see how the brand expands into even more RTW contemporary pieces.

What do you think? See anything you like?

Images: @GoogleisHuman, @BrokenLandCo, @KelseyAshley