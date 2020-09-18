Telfar and UGG Will Be Teaming Up for the ‘Feel UGG’ Collection in 2021

After the cancellation of Telfar and GAP’s collaboration, the newly awarded CFDA Accessories Designer of the Year Telfar Clemens announced that the brand would be partnering with the fashion brand UGG for a collection next year. With its immensely popular shopping bags causing major buzz for the brand, fans are even more excited for Telfar’s upcoming project with UGG.

On Wednesday, Telfar teased with a video off a crystal embellished tee featuring the UGG and Telfar logo along with the caption “COMING 2021: TELFAR x UGG”.

Backed by the slogan of being “for everyone”, it seems to be quite a fitting collaboration as the Telfar plans to bring back the iconic 2003 UGG silhouette which was indeed every woman’s go-to shoe. Telfar even created his own version of the UGG boot which was spotted on the runways for its FW10 and FW14 collections, serving as a full circle moment for the brand.

The “Feel UGG” collaboration between Telfar and UGG is expected to release in Fall 2021 accompanied by two other designers based in London who will be soon announced.

