Getting to Know Fashion Lifestyle Icon and Designer Justin Haynes: Kicks Off NYFW With JUS10H Brand’s ‘Flaxen Rose’ Collection in Times Square

Here at Fashion Bomb Daily, we’re always highlight Black talent in fashion that you should know about. Today, we are shining a spotlight on Black fashion designer Justine Haynes!

Justin Haynes is the mastermind behind the JUS10H brand which offers menswear, womenswear, and children’s clothing. With a background in tailoring, the international designer’s work typically exquisite patchwork with extreme attention to detail and perfect fits to the wearer’s physique.

While many businesses have been drastically affected by the pandemic this year, Haynes had a very promising year as he was featured in six publications this year alone. Haynes was named Fashion Lifestyle Icon by Google News, AP News, and Business Insider. In addition, he was named in Top Business Leader 2020 by Yahoo Finance and peaked at #7 on the Top 10 List Top Entrepreneurs of 2020 on USA TODAY.

Justin Haynes recently kicked off New York Fashion Week with his JUS10H brand showing its “Flaxen Rose” collection in the heart of Times Squares during Times Square Fashion Week. Accompanied by his own digital billboard in the Father Duffy Square, the collection featured Fall garments like sweaters and blazers with his signature patchwork style in yellow, blue, and orange color palette. The collection was also very much in-tune with the times we’re in as it featured face masks that mimicked the apparel’s designs!

Justin Haynes described the Flaxen Rose collection, “I created a bright, exuberant line with a loud splash of yellow. I never chose the one dominant color. My goal was doing something bright and colorful to remind us that fashion and color are still relevant and that we are all still alive. I wanted to do something vibrant that represented that. The color yellow takes our minds off everything that’s going on currently.“

You can definitely expect more for Justin Haynes and his JUS10H brand! Be sure to @theofficialjus10h on Instagram for more updates!