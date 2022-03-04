Hey Bombshells! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Martina From L.A. She says, “I’ve worked with various artist and I have a eye for innovation. My style has always chic, classy and true to who I am. Check her out below.

She continued by saying, “I feel when you try to take on others sense of style you loose yourself. I’ve always felt my clothes and clients looks have to go along with while they are as a individual if not the look will not posses the full moment. I’m not a follower of trends I like to create them!”

What do yo think of this Bombshell’s style?

