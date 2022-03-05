Happy Saturday!

Earlier this week, I was elated to attend the Balmain show at Le Carreau du Temple.

For Fall 2022, Balmain offered a sporty, futuristic collection that featured bodycon dresses, metallic armor inspired vests, and smart jackets. Even gowns exuded an athletic aura: think football jersey inspired bodices paired with voluminous skirts.

Fittingly, Serena Williams sat front row, embodying the perfect balance of athleticism and style.

Other notable attendees included editors like Edward Enninful and of course Anna Wintour.

The experience was beyond fabulous!

After the show, I said hi to model Precious Lee, who worked the runway in this bodycon dress. I love seeing women with curves on the runway! It makes me feel like maybe I could pull this look off as well.

My dates for the night Stylist Jeremy Haynes, designer Mark by Mark, and I also grabbed a picture with Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. He was humble and elated to have completed yet another amazing show.

For the occasion, I wore a Balmain monogram trench and Christian Louboutin pumps.

Then it was back Stateside then on to Cancun to speak at the Mielle Organics Retreat (where I am writing from now)!

Balmain is my absolute favorite brand and Olivier Rousteing is one of my favorite designers. Attending this show has been one of my highlights of 2022.

What do you think?

Images: Tomas Herold