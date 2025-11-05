Olivier Rousteing Steps Down from Balmain after 14 Transformative Years

After 14 groundbreaking years at the creative helm of Balmain, Olivier Rousteing has officially announced his departure from the storied French fashion house. Known for revitalizing Balmain with a modern, multicultural edge, Rousteing transformed the brand into a global powerhouse celebrated for its opulent designs, celebrity collaborations, and unapologetic inclusivity.

In a heartfelt statement, Rousteing shared, “I am deeply proud of all that I’ve accomplished and profoundly grateful to my exceptional team at Balmain, my chosen family, in a place that has been my home for the past 14 years.” His leadership saw Balmain become synonymous with bold silhouettes, diverse runways, and a distinctive aesthetic that merged couture craftsmanship with pop-culture relevance—earning the brand legions of fans across generations.

Rachid Mohamed Rachid, CEO of Mayhoola and Chairman of Balmain, added, “Olivier’s visionary leadership has not only redefined the boundaries of fashion but also inspired a generation with bold creativity, authenticity, and inclusivity.” His tenure leaves behind a legacy of innovation and representation that will undoubtedly shape the next era of the house.

A new creative organization for Balmain will be announced in due course. As fashion insiders and fans alike reflect on this monumental shift, one thing remains clear—Rousteing’s influence will continue to resonate across the industry for years to come.

📸 Photo: Francesca Beltran