Claire’s Life: Balmain’s Event in LA with Olivier Rousteing, Babyface, Tina Odjaghian , and More!

Last night, I had the pleasure of attending an exclusive Balmain event in Los Angeles. Known for its bold silhouettes, meticulous craftsmanship, and unapologetically luxe aesthetic, Balmain continues to set the bar in high fashion. From the striking designs to the elevated atmosphere, the evening was a true celebration of the brand’s fearless innovation and timeless appeal.

The party was brimming with fabulous faces and devoted Balmain aficionados, creating an atmosphere of pure fashion magic. From music legend Babyface to couturier Walter Collection to my stylish friend and fellow fashionista Tina Odjaghian, the guest list was as iconic as the brand itself. And, of course, all eyes were on the man of the hour—creative visionary Olivier Rousteing—whose presence elevated the evening with his signature charisma and style.

I’ve been a devoted fan of Balmain for years, and it’s always a thrill to witness the brand’s evolution—from its runway dominance to its undeniable cultural influence. There’s something truly special about being in a room full of fellow fashion lovers, each draped in the brand’s signature luxe embellishments, sharp tailoring, and bold attitude. It was a celebration of style, community, and the unmistakable magic that makes Balmain a global powerhouse.

For the occasion, I stepped out in full fashion armor—rocking a sharp-shouldered Balmain blazer, a Balmain Jolie Madame purse, and Balmain B Grand Sunglasses, paired with sleek Wolford tights and classic Louboutin heels. The look was styled by the incredibly talented Posh McKoy, who I’ve just begun collaborating with—and if this debut is any indication, we’re off to a strong start. What do you think? Did Posh nail it?

The future is bright…!

What do you think?

Love & Light,

Claire

Images: Victoria Sirakova / Chastity Morgan