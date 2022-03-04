Coming to theaters March 4th: Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Starring alongside Pattinson as Gotham’s famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon; John Turturro as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaardas Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis as Alfred; and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot.

Aside from us enjoying a new iteration of this classic film, we also get to see our girl Zoe Kravitz flex as Catwoman:

She looks practically perfect in black leather pieces, topped off by her signature cropped haircut and simple, effortless beauty (get into the winged eyeliner!).

I can’t wait to see her in action!

The film hits theaters Friday, March 4th, so mark your calendars!

Check out a clip below:

What do you think?

Are you excited for the Batman?

This post is sponsored by WB