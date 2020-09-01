Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Madorah from Louisiana

Today our Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Madorah from Louisiana, check her out below.

She writes, “My name is Madorah and I’m emailing from the greatest city that happens to be Nola. I’ll describe my style as fun, colorful, sustainable and eclectic. “

Love it. Madorah’s skin tone provides a beautiful canvas for the bright colors of her wardrobe. What do you think of this bombshell’s style?

