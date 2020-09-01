Kimora Lee Simmons Looks Towards Beauty With Daughters Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons for Baby Phat Beauty Line!

Just in, Kimora Lee Simmons launched extension to her iconic Baby Phat brand dubbed as Baby Phat Beauty! She announced the new beauty line with a campaign featuring her daughters Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons along with a three-piece beauty set.

Reminiscent of the Baby Phat brand, Baby Phat Beauty serves as a “beauty-meets-streetwear line of luxe products that champion unapologetic self-expression, allowing you to embrace your own unique definition of beauty while glowing-up your goddess within.”

The launch of the brand kicked off with the introduction of the “Opulence”, “Divine” and “Ethereal” three-piece kits. Complete with body lotion, body spray and lip gloss, each kit is meant to convey the personalities and favorite scents of the women behind the brand and campaign: Kimora Lee, Aoki Lee and Ming Lee Simmons.

Congrats to Baby Phat family and their newest line! The three-piece kits are now available on babyphatbeauty.com. Shop here!

Campaign shot by @princeandjacob, styled by @joeythao