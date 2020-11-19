Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Lana from Georgia

Today’s Fashion Bombshell is Lana from Georgia, check her out below.

Lana says, “I would describe my style as flirty and girly but versatile! I always dress for the occasion but add a little extra. I wear heels with almost everything even if it’s just a t-shirt and denim type of outfit. I feel like heels always spice things up.”

She continued by saying, “My friends always say I overdress but there’s honestly no such thing lol.” We agree Lana!

What do you think of this Bombshell’s style? Let us know.

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.