Draya Michele Celebrated the Launch of Her Jewelry Collaborations With 8 Other Reasons Brand in LA Wearing $120 Grayscale Hot Pink Strap Dress
Just a few days, Draya Michele announced launch of her collaboration with jewelry brand 8 Other Reasons! Yesterday, the joint collection of jewelry officially launched and Draya felt it was only right to celebrate the occasion. She was spotted out commemorating the moment in Los Angeles in a sexy hot pink scrappy dress.
Draya Michele wore Grayscale’s Hot Pink Strap Dress while celebrating the launch of collaboration with 8 Other Reasons in LA. This dress has also been spotted on the Clermont Twins and Chinese Kitty.
Thoughts on her look?