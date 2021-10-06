Hi Bombshells, meet, our Fashion Bombshell of the Day, Kahlana Barfield. She is a fashion and beauty editor, brand consultant and television correspondent, appearing on The View, Good morning America and more! Check her out below.

Layering is a key element to Fall wardrobe and Kahlana executes flawlessly with her chic street style. Pairing sweat pants and heels allows for comfortability and edge. She does a great job at balancing volume and creating interesting silhouettes with her attire. From hair and make up to accessories, this Bombshell is put together from head to toe.

