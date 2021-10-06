Former Philadelphia 76ers dancer Yahné Coleman is always gracing Instagram with her stylish looks. the model recently appeared on the social media platform posing in an olive green velvet ruched jumpsuit from Fashion Nova.
Yahné Coleman wore Fashion Nova’s $44.99 Kimber Velvet Jumpsuit in olive. Accompanying the chic jumpsuit, she wore a black bralette and black strappy mules. The influencer then completed her look with gold Chanel earrings and a bracelet. For her hair, she went with a ponytail rounded off with her signature honey blonde highlights.
The Kimber Velvet Jumpsuit appears with long sleeves along with a ruched detail in a cozy velvet material. The jumpsuit also features functioning front buttons along with a stylish collar. Sealing the deal, its olive green color makes it perfect for the Fall 2021 season.
Thoughts? Shop the jumpsuit here.