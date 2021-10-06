By: Anita Hosanna (@anitahosanna)



If Spring/Summer 2022 fashion weeks have made anything clear, it’s that the cutouts and racy straps have solidified themselves as a trend that is here to stay. These styles have made their way from street to multiple runways, and celebrities are strongly embracing indie brands and designer labels like Rui, Nensi Dojaka, Hyein Seo, Ottolinger, Dion Lee, Eckhaus Latta and Louisa Ballou who consistently bring these body-positive, edgy fashions to the runway. It may seem risqué at first, but you can pull off the look too! Here’s how…

Mesh

Who says you have to let it all show at once? Ease into the cutout trend by layering your strappy piece with a sheer item for just a little extra coverage. Same affect, different feel! We’re taking notes from Dua Lipa in her Nensi Dojaka ensemble:

©NENSI DOJAKA, Photography by Angelo Pennetta

Get a similar look: $425 Nensi Dojaka SSENSE Exclusive Black Cut-Out T-Shirt

Neutrals

Give the illusion of a second skin by shopping beige, tan and brown hues for your cutout pieces. It’s effortless and highly stylish at the same time, a win-win for everyone. Do it like Draya Michele in Dion Lee:

Get the look: $290 Dion Lee Lustrate Fork Crop Top

Cutout Bottoms

Style your fit with something unexpected by wearing strappy cutout pants or, like RiRi, a skirt! Another easy way to introduce the trend into your wardrobe while keeping it simple yet fresh:

Similar style: $650 Dion Lee cutout mini skirt

Cutout Blazer/Button Shirt

Keep it classy yet interesting for those dressed-up occasions with a cutout blazer or button-up shirt. Ciara went all out in this full Mugler cutout blazer and illusion mesh panel pant:

Get the look: $2,430 Mugler cutout wool-twill blazer

Alternate look: $505 Jacquemus La Chemise Baci cropped cotton shirt

Show us how you wear it and tag @fashionbombdaily in your cutout looks for a chance to get featured!