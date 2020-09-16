Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Junytza from New York

Happy hump day Bombshells and Bombers! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Junytza (@juju.stylez) from New York! Scroll down to check her out.

On a Instagram post earlier this year , Junytza expresses how difficult it may be to gain inspiration during the pandemic. She writes, “It’s easy to find inspiration from others. It’s easy to copy others. But when you start realizing your own potential; you will find your own unique spark.”

What do you think Junytza style? Head over to her Instagram @Juju.stylez to check out more of her looks! Comment below and tell me what you think.

Send your name (including your Instagram name), location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.