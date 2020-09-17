Fashion Bomb Hair: Tiffany Lamb Creates Lucid Bliss Hair Care SystemTo Promote Hair Growth

Lucid Bliss is a natural hair care system founded by Tiffany Lamb in November 2016. The Lucid Bliss Hair Care System was created to promote hair growth and the halting progression of hair loss. Lucid Bliss has helped women restore their hair but more importantly their confidence! The hair care system promotes a healthy way to stimulate vital nutrient circulation and rejuvenation of the follicle.





After completing high school Tiffany attended Concorde Cosmetology in Bloomfield, New Jersey where she earned her license in cosmetology. After being blessed with Naturi Naughton as a client the referrals starting to pour in! Dedicated to continuing her education and sharpening her skills in an ever changing and growing industry, Tiffany has completed many courses through brands such as Patrick Bradley, Paul Mitchell, Kellon Deryck, That Wig Guy and more!

Although Tiffany thoroughly enjoys creating custom hairstyling experiences for local clients, celebrity clients, brands and more her greatest accomplishment to date is the creation of her natural hair care system Lucid Bliss, which was founded because of the Alopecia Areata diagnosis her mother and herself faced. Through her purpose with talent in hair styling and her passion for making women feel beautiful in whatever hair they choose, Tiffany hopes to continue to make her mark in the beauty industry.

Lucid Bliss’s sulfate free moisturizing shampoo reduces scalp irritation and dandruff by rescuing your scalp from harsh chemical buildup.



Their Aloe based hydrating conditioner revitalizes and restores your hair by providing the hair nutritional vitamins, proteins, and minerals to strengthen and prevent breakage, which offers your hair a complete and healthy repair and encourages hair growth.



Their liquid protein vitamin drops in an energizing treatment for fine and weak hair which is formulated with one of the richest sources of protein and vitamins. The key ingredient in the drops is Saw Palmetto.

Their Edge Slayer “Edge Control” is Aloe based to help with keeping the edges controlled for at least 24 hours without re applying but also fragrance free to prevent scalp irritation.



Every product in the Lucid Bliss Hair Care System is formulated with alkaline water which helps to reduce harmful oxidation to the hair but helps to boost blood circulation in the scalp which aids to enhance the health of the hair and promote hair growth!

Learn more about Lucid Bliss and MyLucidBliss.com and follow Tiffany on Instagram @Touched_By_Tiff.

What do you think?