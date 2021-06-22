Fashion Bombshell of the Day Jasmine from Virginia

Hey Bombshells! Meet Jasmine, our Fashion Bombshell of the Day from Virginia. Check her out below.

When asked to describe her style, she says, “I would describe my style as classy, sexy, glam. As a woman, I love to wear pieces that feel feminine and Fun! I have always loved fashion since childhood. Styling has always come naturally to me. My Fashion is my art. Its the feeling I get when creating a look that let’s me know my masterpiece is complete.

What do you think of this bombshell’s style?

