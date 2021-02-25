Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Izaura Demari

Hey Bombshells! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is 80 year old Brazilian fashionista, Izaura Demari. Check her out below.

Her monochromatic looks and exaggerated silhouettes are a sure way to catch the attention of on lookers. A huge part of her wardrobe are her large brimmed hats, statement jewelry and textured pieces. Her looks are very colorful and fun!

Appearing in TV shows and fashion magazines across the country, she shares her new found fame with her family. What do you think of this bombshell’s style?

