Hey Bombshells! Meet Cydney from Pittsburgh, our Fashion Bombshell of the Day. Check her out below.

Cydney says, “My style is the true definition of eclectic with an emphasis on looking fab for less. I love to combine different patterns, styles, and pieces to create unique looks that inspire confidence and won’t break the bank! “

She continued by saying, “I truly believe anyone can make a good $7,000 outfit look amazing, but the real skill is in making a $17 fit look just as fabulous! Now that’s style!”

What do you think of this Bombshell’s style?

