In the latest episode of “Celebs Love”, we spotted celebrities Monica, Kris Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian in the same Balenciaga blue satin set.

Hailing from the brand’s Spring 2019 collection, the Balenciaga set includes a $1,390 blouse and $1,181 tied wrap maxi skirt in a royal blue silky smooth satin fabric. With the look being from a collection from roughly two years ago, the top is currently sold out while the skirt is available on Yoox and resale platforms such as eBay and Poshmark.

Let’s get into how Monica, Kris Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian styled this chic Balenciaga ensemble:

Kris Jenner wore the Balenciaga satin look with a pair of what appears to be white sandals and dangly drop earrings, styled by Charlene E. Roxborough Konsker. She spotted her signature short hair cut for her hairstyle of choice.

Monica wore the blue Balenciaga outfit with a pair of what looks like $429 Jennifer Le Rope Chain Sandals in silver, styled by Jeremy Haynes and assisted by Marc Taylor. She rocked bone straight hair, executed by LacedByVonte.

Khloe Kardashian posed in the blue satin Balenciaga look, accessorizing it with $990 Tom Ford Leather Open Toe Chain Sandals (sold out) and $500 Jennifer Fisher “Lilly” hoop earrings (sold out). Her look was styled by Maeve Reilly.

Thoughts?

Photos: Cyndi Brown