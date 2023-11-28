Actress Taraji P Henson, looked phenomenal as she stepped out pretty in pink to attend the screening of “The Color Purple” in London, and we couldn’t get over how bomb she looked.

Henson, who plays the beautiful “Shug Avery” in the 2023 musical film that’s expected to release on Dec 25th, stepped out in a $2,5550 Resort 2024 Rogue Velvet LAPOINTE Scoop Neck Dress with feather detailing, that she layered with a fuchsia trench coat.

If you’re wondering who was responsible for this fabulous ensemble, it’s all thanks to stylists Wayman Bannerman, and Micah McDonald who team tagged the actress, and made her one the best dressed celebs on the scene.

Henson’s matching fuchsia accessories that included a dark pink metallic clutch, and pink embellished heels completed her monochromatic look, and she looked so confident and posh.

When it came down to her glam, celebrity make-up artist Saisha Beecham played with a pink shadow and powered pink lip, and celebrity hair stylist Tym Wallace had Taraji’s brown stands lusciously straightened to the back.

This was one of Taraji’s best looks yet, and we love how every piece perfectly complimented each other so effortlessly. If this is what’s to come in 2024, then we are excited to see Henson in all her glory.