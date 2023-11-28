The category is BEY, and we all know that she, herself, never misses. Leave it to Queen Beyoncé to shut down 2023, just like she started it…with a BANG!

On Saturday evening, one would have perhaps thought it was awards season based on all the celebrities that gathered at the Samuel Goldwyn theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the movie premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé.”

With the theme being, “Cozy Opulence,” there was no shortage of luxurious and lavish ensembles on the chrome red carpet. If you thought celebs came with their A-game during the actual Renaissance tour, then think again because the fashion was even more grand during the movie premiere.

The Houston native, 42, who undoubtedly served the most cutting edge and fashion forward looks than any celeb this year, arrived in a platinum strapless custom Versace gown, that hugged her curves and was charactered with a cone shape bust, and deep plunge neckline.

Her silver long opera gloves remained on renaissance theme, and the “Alien Superstar” long light platinum blonde hair was elegant, ethereal, and almost dreamlike.

Her sister in crime, Kelly Rowland also opted for a cone shaped bust and dazzled in a silver Jean Paul Gaultier dress that was designed by Julien Dossena. Rowland’s loose curl bob, and silver mule heels, gave us old Hollywood glam and she resembled a black Marilyn Monroe.

Representing for the latest winner of Project Runway All-Stars, Bishme Cromartie, was Destinys Child member Michelle Williams who stunned in a black avant-garde gown that brought the drama and had one of the most innovative silhouettes of the evening.

Also, rocking black was former Destinys Child members Letoya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson, who both chose to go maxi.

Luckett wore a leather long sleeve Rick Owens dress that was super edgy with her platinum blonde pixie hair cut, and Roberson served cutout galore, baring skin with a diamond embellished patch for left side boob coverage.

The sister duo Halle and Chloe Bailey also made a show stopping appearance with Halle doing her best to cover her baby bump in a black Lost in Echo coat. Chloe on the other hand made quite a statement in a royal purple LaQuan Smith gown that had a cutout centered and draped impeccably at the waist.

‘About Damn Time’ singer Lizzo made an unforgettable entrance in a custom all white House of Harry Halim set that had ruffles down her skirt, and on her satin jacket.Her pointy toe lace up heels, and diamonds jewels let us know that she doesn’t play when it comes to Bey. Okay!

Lori Harvey, who’s also clearly a Beyoncé fan based on her 2022 Halloween costume where she dressed up as the Beyoncé in the “Check on It” music video, attended the premiere in a black vintage Thierry Mugler dress that had cold shoulders and feather detailing.

She completed her mini dress with scrappy sandals, and a bronze beat, and from the looks of it, she isn’t losing any sleep about her latest break-up with actor, Damson Idris.

As you can see celebs put their best fashion foot forward to celebrate Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Concert film and we can’t wait to see how fans shimmer and glimmer at the theaters this Friday when the film debuts on Dec 1st.

Ahead, see more stars who attended the premiere and showed up and out below!

Miss Tina Knowles and Julez Smith in Dolce & Gabbana

Melvin and Monique Rodriguez in Maison Valentino

Victoria Monet in The Ophilio

Law Roach in Balmain

Janelle Monae in Anna Kiki Official

Marsai Martin in Jean Louis Sabaji

Coco Jones in MarMar Halim