Megan Thee Stallion attended GQ’s ‘Man Of The Year’ award styled in a curly up-do and soft glam.

This is the year of comeback for rap artist Megan Thee Stallion, so her attendance to the GQ red carpet was spot on. In fact, her look was one of the highlights of the night leaving a mark on not only her great style choice with her gown, but with her amazing makeup artistry skills, and let’s not forget the body! After her viral TikTok workout routine, the Houston hottie body is body goals this year.

Showing off her amazing figure, the Houston TX, artist posed on the red carpet in a Salih Balta gown perfectly paired with a pinned up curly up-do styled by celebrity hairstylist Kellon Deryck making the gown the star of the show. Her brown skin glowed effortlessly as her front bangs neatly parted to the side, allowing her curls to fall on the side of her face, and allowing her soft glam to show.

Adding to the brown theme aesthetic of her gown, the self taught makeup artist and rapper paired a soft glam smokey eye to her look. Using one of her favorite go-to cosmetic brand’s Revlon Beauty, she used their ‘Colorstay Lip Liner’ in the color chocolate with the ‘Colorstay Matte Lite Crayon’ in the color “On Cloud Wine,” topped off with ‘Superlustrous The Gloss’ in the shade Crystal Clear to created the perfect lip shade for her look.