Getty Images

Hot? Or Hmm!

Rihanna has entered the “blondes have more fun” chat and we’re all here for it.

New hair, new mom, who is this? Know as the trendsetter she is, Rihanna is fearless and the queen of switching things up. Whether she is wearing a mullet, a short pixie cut, a blunt bob, or faux locs, we can always count on the Fenty Beauty founder to serve a look.

Just recently, the singer headed to Las Vegas with A$AP Rocky to sit front row for the F1 Grand Prix, and although her outfit was on trend with her racer aesthetic, the talk of the night was her honey-blonde hair.

Styled by celebrity hairstylist, Yusef, Rihanna served us some ombre action. Rih was spotted with a part to the side, and darker brown roots that transitioned into a lighter honey blonde shade chest length Fashion Bomb Hair moment.

Channeling her inner biker girl energy, the Fenty Beauty CEO gave us helmet hair by styling her front strands swept to the side with a head full of soft waves.

Getty Images Getty Images

Of course the hair has to match the outfit. Rihanna paired her new look with an on-trend outfit perfectly suited for the occasion. She wore a plain black zip-up hoodie—unzipped to show a peek at her bra underneath and a leather Balenciaga motorcycle jacket.

She paired the combo with opaque tights and a handful of jewelry including a thick choker and layers of earrings. Finishing off the look with oversized workwear-inspired sunnies and a bold red lip.