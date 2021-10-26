In honor of the fifth and final season of Insecure, the HBO show decided to bring back their Insecure Fest which included opportunities to hang with cast, star-studded performances, Black-owned vendors, and so much more.
Actor Jay Ellis, who plays “Lawrence” on the show, was spotted performing with cast members Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji wearing a $487 Laneus striped-knit cardigan. He paired the multicolor wool cardigan went a soft pink t-shirt, jeans, and neon green sneakers. His look was styled by Apuje Kalu.
Photos: @cynthiaxfaves