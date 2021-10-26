Glitz Africa Fashion Week kicked off on the 21st of October posing as Ghana’s biggest fashion event of the year! On the scene of the fashion week event, we spotted Ghanian actress Nana Akua Addo who delivered a stunning street style moment.

Nana Akua Addo walked the streets in an all-black look designed and styled by Yartel. Her ensemble was comprised of a black lace jumpsuit along with a puffed pleated mini skirt and a matching lace face covering. For accessories, she opted for a pair of black sunglasses with a chunky chain and PVC pumps. She also wore over 30 pieces of American diamond bracelets from Sparkles Jewelry by L’emefah.

During Glitz Fashion Week, Nana Akua Addo was honored with the Event Influencer of the Year Award, presented by Eventguide Africa.

Thoughts on her look?

Photos: Ansah Ken Photography