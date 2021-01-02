Fashion Bomb Kids: Nicki Minaj Shares Pictures of Baby Boy in Fendi, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, and Burberry Outfits

Nicki Minaj has had fans on their toes waiting for first glimpses of her baby boy since giving birth to him in September. Today, she revealed first looks at her beautiful bundle of joy of which she calls “Papa Bear”. He is already becoming quite the Fashion Bomb Kid as he was spotted in a few designer looks!

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty’s son was spotted wearing a Dolce and Gabbana Baby Brown Fox Hoodie ($335) and joggers ($295) paired with Yeezy 380 “Blue Oat” sneakers.

He also wore a Burberry “Pierre” check jumpsuit. Shop below:

He was spotted in a Gucci Baby Cotton Jacket with Web and Pant with Web (both sold out).

He wore a Versace Medusa logo romper in black (grab it in a set here).

Nicki Minaj’s baby boy wore a Fendi FF logo romper with Fendi socks.

What a cutie!