Trend Spotlight: Houndstooth as Seen on Beyoncé in David Koma, Claire Sulmers in Fashion Bomb Daily Shop Shan Latris and Minka Collection, Cardi B in Chanel, + More!

Houndstooth seems to having a moment in the fashion world! The classic print is trending and celebrities can’t seem to get enough of it.

Let’s see how the fashionistas have been styling this trend:

Beyoncé recently took to Instagram to share new pictures of herself wearing David Koma cropped houndstooth jacket and jersey catsuit, styled by Zerina Akers.

Our EIC Claire Sulmers was spotted in Fashion Bomb Daily Shop’s Shan Latris black and white houndstooth shorts and Cult of Coquette’s “Gloria” vegan leather white reptile pumps paired with Style Eyes Optical sunglasses and Minka Collections “My Way” Houndstooth Puff Jacket.

Photography by @waleshittastudios

Toke Makinwa also joined in on the trend wearing TBally, styled by Dami Oke Style.

Photography by @cydniibee_

Monica joined the houndstooth craze rocking a Balmain look.

Tommie Lee was also spotted in a houndstooth ensemble.

Hairstylist Alonzo Arnold wore a Balmain houndstooth look.

Photography by Blair Caldwell

Normani wore custom Venus Prototype Latex while behind of the scenes of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” video, styled by Kollin Carter and assisted by Jennifer Udechukwu.

Photography by @tomasherold

Cardi B was spotted in Chanel during Paris Fashion Week, styled by Kollin Carter.

How are you feeling about the resurgence of houndstooth? Will you be joining in on this trend?