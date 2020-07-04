Fashion Bomb Kid of The Week: Malaya Brielle
Hey bombshells and bombers !
We are formally introducing you to our Fashion Bomb Kid of The Week the baby fashionista Malaya Brielle (@malayabrielle123). This mini bombshell is absolutely adorable her signature accessories are head wraps and headbands her style is super girly and we love it !
Here are a few of her looks..
We can all agree that Malaya is super stylish and so cute !
Here are a few more looks..
