Fashion Bomb Kid of The Week: Malaya Brielle

We are formally introducing you to our Fashion Bomb Kid of The Week the baby fashionista Malaya Brielle (@malayabrielle123). This mini bombshell is absolutely adorable her signature accessories are head wraps and headbands her style is super girly and we love it !

Here are a few of her looks..

We can all agree that Malaya is super stylish and so cute !

Here are a few more looks..

