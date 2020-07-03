Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Sasha from Pennsylvania

With 39 percent of votes, our fashion bombshell of the week goes to Sasha from Pennsylvania. She says, “I’m a multifaceted creative from Bucks County PA! Fashion is my guilty pleasure! I express myself with what I wear. My fashion tells a story without saying too many words.” She describes her style as, “colorful yet calm, fierce, unapologetic, ghetto fabulous at times and so much more.” Check her out below
“In simplest terms I wear whatever I want to wear without any approval from anybody but myself! If I like it I’m going to wear it! “