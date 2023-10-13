Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Paris Fashion Week is over but the talk surrounding Supermodel Gigi’s hair during her catwalk in Miu Miu’s Fashion Show is still the topic of discussion.

As we all know, Paris Fashion week is always a highly anticipated event in the fashion world, and this year did not disappoint. With so many brands debuting their line, Miu Miu is one sought after runway show that is high up on the list.

The brand’s latest collection blended classic elegance with modern edginess, and if there’s one thing we can count on, it’s Miu Miu’s ability to set trends and keep the fashion world talking.

It’s safe to say, mission accomplished and one particular highlight of the show was Gigi Hadid’s showered messy hair look that felt fresh and effortless as she walked down the runway.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Who knew wet messy hair could be so stylish? Known for turning heads, Gigi is no stranger to making bold fashion statements.

Hadid walked down the runway in a sequined two-piece set with strappy sandals and glasses. Sections of her wet blonde hair were seemingly piled on the back of her head with several pieces of hair that framed her head, and wavy pieces that fell towards the center of her chest on one side.

Some pieces of hair were tucked into the jacket she was wearing as she fiercely walked down the runway.

The rest of her glam was on the minimal side with dewy, almost bare-looking skin. Her cheeks looked like they were blended with a bronzer or orange blush for some added warmth.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Bombshells, could this be a new trend on the rise?