Last Week, Rihanna stepped out in New York to celebrate her beau A$AP Rocky’s birthday at celebrity hot spot and restaurant, Carbone in New York city, and after just delivering her second baby, she’s bringing sexy back.

The man of the hour, A$AP Rocky rang in his birthday with a modern school day Bottega Veneta prep look that included a button up shirt and tie layered with a grey crew neck sweater and brown plaid Bottega blazer. He opted for light blue straight jeans to go with his black lug boots, and most notable was his vibrant accessories.

Who says men can’t wear bright tote bags and pearl hair clips? When you’re as cool as A$AP Rocky, you can effortlessly pull it off and that’s exactly what the Harlem rapper did. His oversized bubblegum pink Bottega handbag added a nice contrast to his muted ensemble, and his hair pins felt very innovative.

Photo Credit: @Backgrid

The Barbadian princess and mother of two, was all smiles as she stepped in synchronicity with her alleged hubby and chose to wear a black monochromatic ensemble.

RiRi’s black Philosophy tulle bustier top was flattering and chic and looked fashion forward with her black boot pants. She layered her outfit with a cropped silk bomber jacket, and accessorized with dark black shades, a diamond necklace and oversized hoop earrings.

They both celebrated A$AP Rocky’s birthday until the early morning and based on stylish they look, we know all eyes we glued on the superstar duo.